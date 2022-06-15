Neeraj Chopra sets new national record in first competition since Tokyo Olympics

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra set a new national record in men's javelin throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday. Neeraj also managed to secure the second position at the event with his record-breaking throw.





Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw pic.twitter.com/cBLg4Ke8nh — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 14, 2022

Participating in his first competition since winning the gold at Tokyo Olympics 10 months ago, Neeraj came up with a throw of 89.30m, breaking his own national record of 88.07m set at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in 2021.





Neeraj Chopra takes second place at the @paavonurmigames, his first taste of competitive action since #Tokyo2020



Throw 1: 86.92 m

Throw 2: 89.30 m (PB, NR)

Throw 3: X

Throw 4: X

Throw 5: X

Throw 6: 85.85 m #CraftingVictories pic.twitter.com/aD5xEvwbv7 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 14, 2022

Finland's Oliver Helander's 89.93m throw, his personal best, took top honours. No one could win the Ford Mustang Mach-E which competition organisers offered as an extra incentive for the javelin throwers. The car was to go to anyone who threw beyond the Finnish record mark of 93.09m set by Aki Parviainen in 1999.