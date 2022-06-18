Neeraj Chopra wins at Kuortane Games, first since Tokyo

Fighting rain and slippery conditions, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw gold with his opening effort of 86.69m at the Kuortane Games in Kuortane, Finland, on Saturday.

It was Chopra’s first win this year after the massive 89.30m that bettered his national record and brought him the silver at the Paavo Nurmi Games at Turku, also in Finland, earlier this week.

RELATED: Neeraj Chopra sets new national record in first competition since Tokyo Olympics

The 24-year-old had just one legal throw and it was enough to take him to the gold. Chopra fouled his second attempt and slipped while finishing his next throw and did not attempt his other three throws.

After the bad fall, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) allayed any fears that Neeraj had suffered anY injury. He is scheduled to take part in the Diamond League next in Stockholm on June 30.

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott was second with 86.64m while Grenada’s Anderson Peters, the World champion and this year’s World leader with 93.07m, was third with 84.75.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra to lead 37-member athletics team in Commonwealth Games

The other Indian in the fray, para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary, was eighth and last with 60.35m.