Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy added the men's European 100m title to his list of honours in Munich on Tuesday.

Jacobs, who was world indoor 60m champion in Belgrade in March, but withdrew before the semi-finals of the 100m at last month's world championships in Oregon, clocked a championship record of 9.95 seconds.

Defending champion Zharnel Hughes claimed silver in 9.95sec with another Briton, Jeremiah Azu, taking bronze in 10.13.