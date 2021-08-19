Legendary athletics coach O.M. Nambiar passes away

Legendary athletics coach O.M. Nambiar, 89, passed away on Thursday. A Padma Shri and winner of the Dronacharya Award, Nambiar was the coach of India's track and field legend P.T. Usha.

Besides Usha, he also coached several international medal-winning athletes - including four-time Olympian Shiny Wilson and Vandana Rao. Born in Kannur, Nambiar was a champion athlete during his college days at Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode.

His college principal was the one who advised Nambiar to join the armed forces and continue his athletic career. He served the Indian Air Force for 15 years and retired in 1970. He completed his coaching diplomas from the National Institute of Sports in Patiala and started training the Services athletes.

India's ace runner P.T. Usha seen along with her coach O.M. Nambiar during National Games held in Trivandrum on December 19, 1987. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

"The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP," Usha tweeted.

The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP pic.twitter.com/01ia2KRWHO — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 19, 2021

Sad to inform that Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar sir passed away a while back. He was coach of @PTUshaOfficial



RIP Nambiar Sir, You gave us the Golden Girl. Your contribution to sports in India has been tremendous. Our condolences to the family- AFI President @Adille1 pic.twitter.com/VBVNqBPhzT — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 19, 2021

Athletics Federation of India wrote on Twitter: "Sad to inform that Dronacharya Awardee coach OM Nambiar sir passed away a while back. He was coach of @PTUshaOfficial RIP Nambiar Sir, You gave us the Golden Girl. Your contribution to sports in India has been tremendous. Our condolences to the family- AFI President @Adille1."