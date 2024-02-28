MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Purdue, Hauger-Thackery, Sesemann first marathoners named to GB Olympic team

Purdue and Hauger-Thackery both clocked two hours, 22 minutes and 17 seconds in separate marathons in late-2023 to crush the World Athletics qualifying standard by over four minutes.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 18:36 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Countries can enter as many as three men and three women in the Paris Olympic marathon, although no country is guaranteed three spots.
Representative Image: Countries can enter as many as three men and three women in the Paris Olympic marathon, although no country is guaranteed three spots. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: Countries can enter as many as three men and three women in the Paris Olympic marathon, although no country is guaranteed three spots. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Charlotte Purdue, Calli Hauger-Thackery and Phil Sesemann will make their Olympic marathon debuts in Paris after dipping under the qualifying standards to earn berths on the British team.

Purdue and Hauger-Thackery both clocked two hours, 22 minutes and 17 seconds in separate marathons in late-2023 to crush the World Athletics qualifying standard by over four minutes.

They became Britain’s second fastest women’s marathoners of all-time behind Paula Radcliffe’s 2003 time of 2:15.25 which stood as a world record for 16 years.

Sesemann clocked 2:08.04 to finish inside the men’s Olympic standard by just six seconds in finishing 17th at the Seville marathon on February 18.

The trio will make their Olympic debuts.

ALSO READ: Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources

Countries can enter as many as three men and three women in the Paris Olympic marathon, although no country is guaranteed three spots.

“All three athletes have produced excellent results to earn selection for the Olympic Games, so congratulations to the athletes, their coaches and support networks,” said Paula Dunn, Olympic head coach at UK Athletics.

“The focus is now on supporting their preparations and continuing to engage with them to add the most value, so they are in the best position for their marathons this summer.”

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Great Britain

