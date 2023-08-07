MagazineBuy Print

i.jpg

Pole vaulter Lavillenie misses worlds due to painful hamstring



Published : Aug 07, 2023 21:15 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Renaud Lavillenie of France.
Former pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie is to miss the World Athletics Championships in Budapest due to a hamstring injury, the Frenchman said on Monday.

It rounds off a miserable year for the 36-year-old 2012 Olympic champion, who did not manage one successful vault at the French championships at the end of July.

“I am going to use the time to recharge my batteries -- both physical and mental -- before preparing for 2024,” he wrote in a social media post.

“My body will not allow me to compete in Budapest in the best conditions due to the return of a pain in my hamstring and thus with the utmost regret I must withdraw from them.”

The three-time European champion -- a five-time world championship minor medalist -- had already missed the indoor season due to his troublesome hamstring.

The world championships run from August 19 to August 27.

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
