MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games: Dipa Karmakar requests SAI to relax selection criteria for Hangzhou 2022

Dipa, who was out of action due to injuries in 2017 and 2019 and a 21-month doping violation, was not picked for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 21:07 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is seen at the gymnastic high-performance centre on the Asian Athletic Championship trail camp at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar last month.
Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is seen at the gymnastic high-performance centre on the Asian Athletic Championship trail camp at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar last month. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is seen at the gymnastic high-performance centre on the Asian Athletic Championship trail camp at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar last month. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has written to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to provide her “relaxation” so that she can participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

Dipa, who was out of action due to injuries in 2017 and 2019 and a 21-month doping violation, returned to competitive gymnastics in the selection trials held in Bhubaneswar on July 11 and 12 and topped the trials.

READ MORE: Dipa Karmakar likely to be included in gymnastics squad, GFI writes to Sports Ministry

Dipa, in a letter dated August 5, said although she was not able to compete in the last three years due to unavoidable reasons and could not meet the criteria set by the SAI, she had been training throughout this period and was confident about her fitness.

As per the criteria set by the SAI, “In non-measurable individual sport disciplines, the sportspersons must have achieved 8th rank in the last 12 months. In sports events where rankings are not maintained or where sportspersons have not been able to improve their ranking on account of reasons like lack of exposure in international tournaments, appropriate criteria must be adopted by National Sports Federation (NSF) in consultation with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.”

Dipa requested to consider her case, based on her track record and her ability to surmount challenges, and grant her relaxation for the Asian Games.

A day after its meeting with SAI officials on July 19, the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) had written to the SAI director general regarding omission of experienced athletes.

“The SAI officials informed that only two gymnasts are eligible as per the selection criteria. We reviewed the evaluation by the SAI officials and realised that the SAI officials used an entirely new criteria to evaluate the gymnasts which was not consistent with the criteria published by the MYAS. Such an inconsistency in application of selection criteria is resulting in elimination of established gymnasts like Dipa Karmakar, Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh etc, who have already proved their capability and fulfill the criteria published by MYAS,” said the GFI letter.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dipa Karmakar /

Asian Games /

SAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : IND 2-1 KOR; Harmanpreet scores penalty corner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games: Dipa Karmakar requests SAI to relax selection criteria for Hangzhou 2022
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot
    PTI
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sunghyun Kim equalises for Korea 1-1; match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Asian Games: Dipa Karmakar requests SAI to relax selection criteria for Hangzhou 2022
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 7
    Team Sportstar
  3. UCI World C’Ships: Ganna beats tech guru Bigham to pursuit gold
    Reuters
  4. UCI World C’Ships: Leitao makes history with Portugal’s first gold in track cycling
    Reuters
  5. Van der Poel answered nature’s call in comfort during protest
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : IND 2-1 KOR; Harmanpreet scores penalty corner
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games: Dipa Karmakar requests SAI to relax selection criteria for Hangzhou 2022
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot
    PTI
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sunghyun Kim equalises for Korea 1-1; match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment