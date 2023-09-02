Indians in action, Xiamen Diamond League 2023: All you need to know, LIVE streaming info, where and when to watch

India’s Avinash Sable will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase while Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will be in action in the triple jump event at the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 on Saturday.

Sable will be participating in his fourth Diamond League event this season after a disappointing stint at the recently concluded World Championships.

In his previous Diamond League meet, Sable met the Paris 2024 Olympics entry standards after finishing sixth with a time of 8.11:63s.

What time will the Indians be seen in action in the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 in India? Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker will be seen in action from 5:14 PM IST onwards in the men’s triple jump event at the Xiamen Diamond League 2023. Men’s 3000m Steeplechase featuring Avinash Sable is scheduled to start at 5:37 PM IST. Where to watch Xiamen Diamond League 2023 live in India? Live streaming of the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema, while it will be telecasted live on Sports18 channel.

Sable is currently tied at 10th place in the Diamond League 2023 men’s 3000m steeplechase rankings with seven points, with only the top six qualifying for the finals.

As men’s 3000m steeplechase is not a part of the Brussels leg, this will be the last chance for Sable to qualify for the finals. India’s Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar have already made the cut for the men’s javelin throw and long jump finals, respectively.

On the other hand, Chithravel will take part in his second Diamond League event of the season. The 22-year-old national record holder, finished sixth on his Diamond League debut at Monaco in July. Similar to Chithravel, Aboobaker also will be competing in his second Diamond League event, with his debut at the Florence Diamond League in June, where he finished sixth with a best jump of 16.37m.