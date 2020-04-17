More Sports Athletics Athletics COVID-19: SAI trainees pool in money for CM relief fund ‘Athletics Family’, comprising all the trainees under the Sports Authority of India coach N. Ramesh, have pooled in about ₹59, 000. V. V. Subrahmanyam 17 April, 2020 15:56 IST In this picture taken on Thursday, April 16, people violate social distancing norms as they collect free rice in Hyderabad. The number of COVID-19 cases in the State has crossed 700. - G. Ramakrishna V. V. Subrahmanyam 17 April, 2020 15:56 IST ‘Athletics Family’, comprising all the trainees under the Sports Authority of India coach N. Ramesh, have pooled in about ₹59, 000 to contribute to the Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund to help alleviate the COVID-19 crisis.Ramesh informed on Friday that he had personally contributed ₹10,000, while P. Shankar (now working with ONHC), Mrudula and K. Laxman have contributed ₹1500, ₹2000, and ₹3000 respectively. The others, most of them being unemployed and SAI inmates and Eenadu Project coaches, contributed in their own small way.“It is really heartening to see such a good response from my trainees to the call to be of some help to the needy even as the Governments, both at the Centre and in the State, are waging a grim battle to curb the dreaded virus,” Ramesh said in a statement. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.