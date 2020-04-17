COVID-19: SAI trainees pool in money for CM relief fund

‘Athletics Family’, comprising all the trainees under the Sports Authority of India coach N. Ramesh, have pooled in about ₹59, 000 to contribute to the Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund to help alleviate the COVID-19 crisis.

Ramesh informed on Friday that he had personally contributed ₹10,000, while P. Shankar (now working with ONHC), Mrudula and K. Laxman have contributed ₹1500, ₹2000, and ₹3000 respectively. The others, most of them being unemployed and SAI inmates and Eenadu Project coaches, contributed in their own small way.

“It is really heartening to see such a good response from my trainees to the call to be of some help to the needy even as the Governments, both at the Centre and in the State, are waging a grim battle to curb the dreaded virus,” Ramesh said in a statement.