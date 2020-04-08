COVID-19: Sai Praneeth donates ₹4 lakh to charity

India shuttler B. Sai Praneeth on Wednesday donated ₹4 lakh to help in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Praneeth donated ₹3 lakh to the Prime Minister’s relief fund and ₹1 lakh for the Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund.

“I contributed [₹3 lakhs] for PM relief fund and [₹]1 lakh for Telangana state CM relief fund as my part in this fight against covid-19. Hope my contributions help the nation in this tough situation. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS,” Praneeth wrote on Twitter.

Praneeth thus joined his fellow shuttlers - including P. V. Sindhu and P. Kashyap - and chief national coach P. Gopichand in this endeavour to raise funds for relief efforts.