More Sports Badminton Badminton COVID-19: Sai Praneeth donates ₹4 lakh to charity The Indian shuttler donates to the Prime Minister’s relief fund and the Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund. PTI New Delhi 08 April, 2020 18:07 IST B. Sai Praneeth is the current World No. 13 in men’s singles. - Nagara Gopal PTI New Delhi 08 April, 2020 18:07 IST India shuttler B. Sai Praneeth on Wednesday donated ₹4 lakh to help in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.Praneeth donated ₹3 lakh to the Prime Minister’s relief fund and ₹1 lakh for the Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund.“I contributed [₹3 lakhs] for PM relief fund and [₹]1 lakh for Telangana state CM relief fund as my part in this fight against covid-19. Hope my contributions help the nation in this tough situation. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS,” Praneeth wrote on Twitter.ALSO READ | Teen golfer sells his trophies to raise fundsPraneeth thus joined his fellow shuttlers - including P. V. Sindhu and P. Kashyap - and chief national coach P. Gopichand in this endeavour to raise funds for relief efforts. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos