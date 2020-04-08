Teen golfer sells his trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Fifteen-year-old golfer Arjun Bhati has managed to raise ₹4.30 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by selling all his trophies, including three world junior golf championship titles and a national championship title.

The golfer from Greater Noida donated the money to the PM-CARES Fund.

Bhati won the US kids junior world championship in 2016 and 2018 and FCG callaway junior world championship last year.

Arjun said he sold all of his trophies to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise the fund. “In last eight years, the 102 trophies that I won across the world, I have given them to 102 people in this hour of crisis. The total amount of ₹4,30,000 that I received from that, I have donated that today to the PM-CARES Fund,” he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

'Important to save human lives'

“After coming to know about my contribution, my grandmother first cried and then said, ‘you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it’s important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future.’”

With this, the youngster joins many in the Indian sports fraternity who have made a significant contribution to contain the deadly disease.