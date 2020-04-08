More Sports Golf Golf Teen golfer sells his trophies to raise funds for COVID-19 relief Fifteen-year-old Arjun Bhati raises ₹4.30 lakh by selling all his trophies won until now; he donates the money to the PM-CARES fund. PTI New Delhi 08 April, 2020 15:10 IST Arjun Bhati sold the trophies to his relatives and friends of his parents. - TWITTER (@arjunbhatigolf) PTI New Delhi 08 April, 2020 15:10 IST Fifteen-year-old golfer Arjun Bhati has managed to raise ₹4.30 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by selling all his trophies, including three world junior golf championship titles and a national championship title.The golfer from Greater Noida donated the money to the PM-CARES Fund.Bhati won the US kids junior world championship in 2016 and 2018 and FCG callaway junior world championship last year.Arjun said he sold all of his trophies to his relatives and friends of his parents to raise the fund. “In last eight years, the 102 trophies that I won across the world, I have given them to 102 people in this hour of crisis. The total amount of ₹4,30,000 that I received from that, I have donated that today to the PM-CARES Fund,” he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.'Important to save human lives'“After coming to know about my contribution, my grandmother first cried and then said, ‘you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it’s important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future.’”ALSO READ | Yuvraj to donate ₹50 lakh to PM-CARES fundWith this, the youngster joins many in the Indian sports fraternity who have made a significant contribution to contain the deadly disease. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.