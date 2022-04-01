SAI's Shilaroo centre to host long training camp for junior athletes

The Sports Authority of India's Shilaroo centre in Himachal Pradesh is set to host 72 days of high altitude training camp for junior athletes of its various National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) situated across the country.

The camp will host 27 elite junior middle and long distance runners, a SAI statement said.

Besides, 11 coaches and support staff will be part of the camp, scheduled to begin on April 4 and conclude on June 14.

SAI's Shilaroo centre, commonly known as the High Altitude Training Centre (HATC), is located at an altitude of 8000 feet and is about 52 km from Shimla.

It is surrounded by the Narkanda and Hatu peaks of the Himalayan ranges and is spread over 78 acres of land.

The main aim of the centre is to help players get acclimatised to training in high altitude conditions.