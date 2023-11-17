MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

At 86, Tamil Nadu athlete K. Subramaniam wins four gold medals at Asian Masters Athletics Meet

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin duly acknowledged Subbu’s feat in a post on social media earlier this week and the octogenarian is likely to be felicitated by the state government soon.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 17:35 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Subramaniam’s life has been about athletics and he developed love for the sport as a teenager. He hails from Pollachi, a small town in Tamil Nadu.
Subramaniam’s life has been about athletics and he developed love for the sport as a teenager. He hails from Pollachi, a small town in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Subramaniam’s life has been about athletics and he developed love for the sport as a teenager. He hails from Pollachi, a small town in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PTI

K. Subramaniam has defied 86 years of age to lap up four gold medals at the Asian Masters Athletics Meet in the Philippines.

In the event held last week, Subramaniam, better known as Subbu in the athletics fraternity, got the top podium spot in long jump, triple jump, high jump and javelin throw in the 85-plus category.

Subbu’s life has been about athletics and he developed love for the sport as a teenager. He hails from Pollachi, a small town in Tamil Nadu.

Now well into his 80s, Subbu still takes athletics seriously. He trained extensively before travelling to the Philippines for the Asian Masters. Another testament of his undying passion was that he travelled for the competition all by himself.

ALSO READ: Nothing more enriching than participating, finishing the historic Athens Marathon, says Dr Narender

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin duly acknowledged Subbu’s feat in a post on social media earlier this week and the octogenarian is likely to be felicitated by the state government soon.

“My hearty congratulations to Chennai’s K. Subramaniam (86) for clinching FOUR Gold medals in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics meet held at Tarlac, Philippines.

“The octogenarian has proved that age is no deterrent to achieving big in sports. The Government of Tamil Nadu takes pride in the senior athlete’s victory. Let his stellar performance continue in future tournaments,” wrote Stalin on X.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Punjab’s Jarmanpreet Singh expecting tough competition
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. At 86, Tamil Nadu athlete K. Subramaniam wins four gold medals at Asian Masters Athletics Meet
    PTI
  3. Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee injury with France
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Salah hat-trick keeps Egypt top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. At 86, Tamil Nadu athlete K. Subramaniam wins four gold medals at Asian Masters Athletics Meet
    PTI
  2. Nothing more enriching than participating, finishing the historic Athens Marathon, says Dr Narender
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Jamaica sprint queen Thompson-Herah splits with coach
    AFP
  4. U.S. Olympic Trials marathon start time moved over heat concerns
    Reuters
  5. Neeraj Chopra a finalist for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023: Punjab’s Jarmanpreet Singh expecting tough competition
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. At 86, Tamil Nadu athlete K. Subramaniam wins four gold medals at Asian Masters Athletics Meet
    PTI
  3. Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee injury with France
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Salah hat-trick keeps Egypt top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment