World Athletics U-20 Championships 4x400m mixed relay final HIGHLIGHTS: India wins bronze

Sportstar's live coverage of 4x400m mixed relay final at World Athletics U-20 Championships 2021 in Nairobi.

This was the first time that the 4x400m mixed relay event was a part of World Athletics U-20 Championships. Nigeria, Poland and India have deservingly got their names into the history books with sensational performances in the final.

Final standings -

GOLD: Nigeria (breaking its own championship record and setting a new one of 3:19.70s)

SILVER: Poland (finishing with the season best of 3:19.80s)

BRONZE: India (finishing with the season best of 3:20.60s)

Official time 3:20.60, a season best for #TeamIndia 4*400m mixed relay team & a Bronze medal at the #U20WorldChampionships #Nairobi



@nitinarya99 pic.twitter.com/dndikEIZwn — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

The Indian quartet is jubilant and celebrating with the national flag around them.

IT'S BRONZE FOR INDIA!!!!!! Excellent anchor leg by Kapil made sure that India opened its medal account on the first day itself.

Kapil trying his best but Poland and Nigeria just too quick for him to catch them. A close finish but Nigeria's Ajayi just manages to cross the finish line first.

Summy keeping the hopes of a podium finish alive and India is at third going into the anchor leg.

Nigeria has pulled away from the pack in the second leg.

India at second after first leg! Magnificent start by Sridhar.

The race is about to begin. Sridhar to start the proceedings for India.

And the athletes are here!

Starting order for the 4x400m mixed relay final -

1. Sri Lanka U20 - Dilshan Udunuwara, Tharushi M. Dissanayaka, Lakshima Mendis, Isuru Bans

2. Jamaica U20 - Shaemar Uter, Alliah Baker, Aalliyah Francis, Malachi Johnson

3. India U20 - Barath Sridhar, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Summy, Kapil

4. Italy U20 - Stefano Grendene, Alexandra Almici, Alessandra Iezzi, Tommaso Boninti

5. Nigeria U20 - Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Deborah Oke, Bamidele Ajayi

6. Czech Republic U20 - Tadeas Placek, Nikola Bisova, Lucie Zavadilova, David Bix

7. South Africa U20 - Antonie Matthys Nortje, Molepo Precious, Angelique Strydom, Lythe Pillay

8. Poland U20 - Michal Wrobel, Kornelia Lesiewicz, Alicja Kaczmarek, Patryk Grzegorzewicz

Other Indian results today -

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal finished 11th overall and qualified for the men's shot put final.

Quarter-miler Priya Mohan, finished third in her women's 400m heat and qualified for the final as one of the fastest runners outside the automatic qualification spots. However, compatriot Summy finished fifth in her heat in the same event and failed to make it to the final eight.

In the men's hammer throw, Vipin Kumar finished 20th overall and did not qualify for the final.

In the men's javelin throw, Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana (6th overall) and Jay Kumar (7th overall) qualified for the final with best throws of 71.05m and 70.34m respectively.

EVENT PREVIEW

India will look to open its medals account at the World Athletics U-20 Championships 2021 in Nairobi with a podium finish in the 4x400m mixed relay final.

India started its campaign in scintillating fashion with the 4x400m mixed relay team of Abdul Razak Rasheed, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil winning its heat earlier in the day with a championship record of 3:23.36s. However, the record was later broken by the quartet from Nigeria who won its heat in 3:21.66s.

For the final, India has made one change to the line-up - Fed Cup Jr. champion Barath Sridhar has replaced Rasheed.

#Athletics: The team of Bharat, Summy, Priya Mohan and Kapil will compete in 4x400m Mix Relay final. #India has done one change in the final sqaud and included Fed Cup Jr. champion Barath S (47.55s). Final is scheduled 7:45 PM IST today.

