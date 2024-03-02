World Athletics Indoor C’ships: Tentoglou retains long jump title, Holloway cruises

Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou retained his world indoor long jump title in Glasgow on Saturday as American Grant Holloway moved smoothly into the semifinals of the 60m hurdles.

Tentoglou, the reigning Olympic, world and European champion, leapt a best of 8.22 metres on his first effort.

Italy’s Mattia Furlani, 19, claimed silver with the same mark, Jamaican Carey McLeod taking bronze with 8.21m.

There was no drama for Holloway, the three-time 110m hurdles world champion and Olympic silver medalist, in the opening round of the hurdles.

The 26-year-old, fresh from eclipsing his own world record in the 60m hurdles last month, is unbeaten in indoor races since March 2014, a remarkable record that spans 73 races.

“This race was uneventful for me,” said Holloway, who clocked a leading 7.43 seconds in winning his heat.

“I was doing really well, I’ve just been running 7.3s (this year), so that was my first 7.4 of the season.

“My biggest goal was just to get out here and get a feel for the track. Obviously, my plan is to just go faster for the final. But whatever the time stops at, my main goal to is get out here and get the win.”

Holloway added: “The biggest thing is to come out here, be healthy and get to the final round. The time is already going to speak for itself. I think that coming overseas and doing what I need to do - it’s just meant to be.”

Holloway will be back in action in the semifinals later Saturday, with the final scheduled for 21:30 GMT (4 AM IST on Sunday)

Favourites Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Poland’s Eva Svoboda both safely negotiated their heats, each in 7.02sec, to progress into the semifinals of the women’s 60m.

The semifinals and final are set for 19:45 and 2145 GMT later Saturday in a session that sees six other finals.

Aside from the 60m and 60m hurdles, there will also be medals on offer for men and women in the 400m and 3000m, alongside the women’s pole vault and men’s triple jump.