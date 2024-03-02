MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Indoor C’ships: Tentoglou retains long jump title, Holloway cruises

The 26-year-old, fresh from eclipsing his own world record in the 60m hurdles last month, is unbeaten in indoor races since March 2014, a remarkable record that spans 73 races.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 18:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
(L-R) Silver medalist Mattia Furlani of Team Italy, gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Team Greece and bronze medalist Carey Mcleod of Team Jamaica pose for a photo after the Men’s Long Jump Final on Day Two of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena on March 02, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland.
(L-R) Silver medalist Mattia Furlani of Team Italy, gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Team Greece and bronze medalist Carey Mcleod of Team Jamaica pose for a photo after the Men’s Long Jump Final on Day Two of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena on March 02, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

(L-R) Silver medalist Mattia Furlani of Team Italy, gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Team Greece and bronze medalist Carey Mcleod of Team Jamaica pose for a photo after the Men’s Long Jump Final on Day Two of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena on March 02, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou retained his world indoor long jump title in Glasgow on Saturday as American Grant Holloway moved smoothly into the semifinals of the 60m hurdles.

Tentoglou, the reigning Olympic, world and European champion, leapt a best of 8.22 metres on his first effort.

Italy’s Mattia Furlani, 19, claimed silver with the same mark, Jamaican Carey McLeod taking bronze with 8.21m.

There was no drama for Holloway, the three-time 110m hurdles world champion and Olympic silver medalist, in the opening round of the hurdles.

ALSO READ: World Athletics Indoor C’chips 2024: Lyles leads big names into semifinals, Mitton wins shot put

The 26-year-old, fresh from eclipsing his own world record in the 60m hurdles last month, is unbeaten in indoor races since March 2014, a remarkable record that spans 73 races.

“This race was uneventful for me,” said Holloway, who clocked a leading 7.43 seconds in winning his heat.

“I was doing really well, I’ve just been running 7.3s (this year), so that was my first 7.4 of the season.

“My biggest goal was just to get out here and get a feel for the track. Obviously, my plan is to just go faster for the final. But whatever the time stops at, my main goal to is get out here and get the win.”

Holloway added: “The biggest thing is to come out here, be healthy and get to the final round. The time is already going to speak for itself. I think that coming overseas and doing what I need to do - it’s just meant to be.”

ALSO READ: Kipchoge pays tribute to Kiptum ahead of Tokyo Marathon

Holloway will be back in action in the semifinals later Saturday, with the final scheduled for 21:30 GMT (4 AM IST on Sunday)

Favourites Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Poland’s Eva Svoboda both safely negotiated their heats, each in 7.02sec, to progress into the semifinals of the women’s 60m.

The semifinals and final are set for 19:45 and 2145 GMT later Saturday in a session that sees six other finals.

Aside from the 60m and 60m hurdles, there will also be medals on offer for men and women in the 400m and 3000m, alongside the women’s pole vault and men’s triple jump.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  2. World Athletics Indoor C’ships: Tentoglou retains long jump title, Holloway cruises
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur in high-octane WPL fixture
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Indoor C’ships: Tentoglou retains long jump title, Holloway cruises
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. World Athletics Indoor C’chips 2024: Lyles leads big names into semifinals, Mitton wins shot put
    AFP
  3. Kipchoge pays tribute to Kiptum ahead of Tokyo Marathon
    AFP
  4. World Athletics chief Coe says the sport must embrace change to remain interesting
    Reuters
  5. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  2. World Athletics Indoor C’ships: Tentoglou retains long jump title, Holloway cruises
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur in high-octane WPL fixture
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment