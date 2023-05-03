Athletics

Former 100m world champion Tori Bowie dies aged 32

PTI
03 May, 2023 18:20 IST
Bowie was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company said on Wednesday.

The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Bowie finished second in the 100m in Rio behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson before winning the world championships in London a year later, finishing less than a hundredth of a second ahead of the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Olympic medallist Calvin Davis has died at the age of 51, the sport’s governing body World Athletics said in a statement on Wednesday.

Davis won bronze in the 400 metres hurdles at the 1996 Games in Atlanta and was part of the U.S. team that won 4x400m relay gold at the 1995 World Indoor Championships in Barcelona.

