World Athletics Championships 2023: USA claims crushing victory in men’s 4x400m relay

The United States maintained its vice-like grip of the men’s 4x400 metres relay on Sunday when it emphatically won its ninth world gold from the last 10 finals. The U.S., who has also won four of the last five Olympic golds, came home well clear in 2:57.31s.

Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood built an early lead before Justin Robinson, who also got a gold in the mixed 4x400 on the opening night, stretched it to give anchor Rai Benjamin a virtual lap of honour.

USA all the way 😮‍💨@_Kingben_ brings the 🇺🇸's men's 4x400m squad home 👏#WorldAthleticsChampspic.twitter.com/Zhx1nuyLRB — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 27, 2023

That made four out of five relay golds following the double sprint success on Saturday and mixed 4x400 on opening night.

It also left it away and clear at the top of the medal table with 12 golds and 29 medals in all. Canada and Spain were next on the podium with four golds each.

France took a surprise silver as a national record 2:58.45 gave it its first medal of the championships. Britain took bronze in 2:58.71, holding off back-to-back silver medallists Jamaica.

“I felt like I wasn’t moving that fast but I’m happy these guys got me in a position to bring it home,” said Benjamin.

“It’s what we talked about before. It means a lot that the guys have faith in me and trust me. needed to do. Quincy had an amazing start and the rest of the boys finished strong. It was team work.”

After finally getting their country on the board in the penultimate event, French lead out man Ludvy Vaillant said: “It gives us confidence for the next year, for the Olympic Games on home soil.”