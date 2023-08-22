MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: World Athletics Championships 2023 - Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold in women’s 100m final

Gold in Budapest seemed to have completed a redemption arc for the frequently exhilarating, sometimes grating but never boring 23-year-old.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 15:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates with a US flag after winning the women’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships.
USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates with a US flag after winning the women’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates with a US flag after winning the women’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: AFP

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson won her first 100m world title, beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Dina Asher-Smith finishing eighth at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. 

Richardson won from the outside lane in Budapest.

Asked afterwards about how she had achieved her moment of sweet redemption, Richardson said: “It’s about knowing that no matter what happens, you never lose sight of yourself. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you are going to have better days.

“You’re going to have worse days. But you live to see tomorrow. Every day the sun doesn’t shine but that’s why I love tomorrow.”

Related Topics

Sha'Carri Richardson /

Dina Asher-Smith /

World Athletics Championships 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: World Athletics Championships 2023 - Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold in women’s 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Four: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Score: Pakistan wins toss, to bat vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IRE vs IND 3rd T20I preview: Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep
    PTI
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Sha’Carri Richardson - remember the name
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. WATCH: World Athletics Championships 2023 - Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold in women’s 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Four: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Sha’Carri Richardson - remember the name
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. The Meerut origin story behind Kristjan Ceh’s silver-winning discus in Budapest
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: World Athletics Championships 2023 - Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold in women’s 100m final
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Four: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Score: Pakistan wins toss, to bat vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IRE vs IND 3rd T20I preview: Chance for Jasprit Bumrah to test bench strength as India eyes clean sweep
    PTI
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Sha’Carri Richardson - remember the name
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment