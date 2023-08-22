WATCH: World Athletics Championships 2023 - Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold in women’s 100m final

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson won her first 100m world title, beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Dina Asher-Smith finishing eighth at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Richardson won from the outside lane in Budapest.

Asked afterwards about how she had achieved her moment of sweet redemption, Richardson said: “It’s about knowing that no matter what happens, you never lose sight of yourself. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you are going to have better days.

“You’re going to have worse days. But you live to see tomorrow. Every day the sun doesn’t shine but that’s why I love tomorrow.”