MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamaica’s Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships

Seville’s time of 9.86s, which matched his personal best, was the third-fastest in the world this year and brought him home ahead of defending champion and event favourite Fred Kerley.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 02:35 IST , BUDAPEST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Oblique Seville (extreme L) in Heat 5 of Men’s 100m Qualification during day one of the World Athletics Championships.
Oblique Seville (extreme L) in Heat 5 of Men’s 100m Qualification during day one of the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Oblique Seville (extreme L) in Heat 5 of Men’s 100m Qualification during day one of the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jamaican Oblique Seville put the United States sprinters on warning that they will have their work cut out for another world 100 metres sweep when he posted the fastest time of the first round on Saturday with an impressive 9.86-second run.

Jamaica has not triumphed in the blue ribband event since the last of Usain Bolt’s golds in 2015, with the U.S. winning the three since then, including a podium sweep last year.

Seville’s time, which matched his personal best, was the third-fastest in the world this year and brought him home ahead of defending champion and event favourite Fred Kerley.

The duo had to deal with a long delay before their heat, which then featured two false starts, and Kerley barely got out of second gear to come home in 9.99.

“I am very surprised by that, I never expected it in the first round,” said Seville, who finished fourth in last year’s final.

Noah Lyles won Heat 2 with a timing of 9.95 seconds.
Noah Lyles won Heat 2 with a timing of 9.95 seconds. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Noah Lyles won Heat 2 with a timing of 9.95 seconds. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“I’ve been through some dark places but this shows I’m on the way now and can run with the best and I’ve got much more to come. Being able to stay with Fred Kerley in the lane beside me was great. That was something I will carry to the semifinals.

“We can give those Americans a scare. The Jamaicans are coming, definitely.”

American Noah Lyles won his heat in 9.95 seconds while easing up and running in lane nine. Former champion Christian Coleman also advanced safely but surprise U.S. champion Cravont Charleston went out as he clocked 10.18 to finish fifth in his heat. Lyles’s time was initially flagged as 9.82 seconds but was soon adjusted to a more realistic number.

“I’m going to run sub-10 every round and get faster and faster and the final will be won in whatever time I run,” said Lyles, the double world champion over 200 metres.

“I’ve said I can run 9.65 and I don’t think anyone else can do it. But if they think they can then I’ll be there on the line to beat them to it.”

Muscular Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, second in the world rankings, who served a doping ban in 2017, also looked strong coming in just behind him in 9.97.

World leader Zharnel Hughes of Britain, who was disqualified for a false start in the Tokyo Olympic final, perhaps had that in mind as he was awfully slow out of the blocks in the opening heat. However, once he got into his running he picked off everyone in front of him to win the heat in 10 seconds dead. Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who has barely raced since his shock Tokyo Olympic victory, looked a touch heavy but came through for his best time of the year, 10.15, to scrape through in third place in his heat, won in 10.07 by Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown.

South African Akani Simbine, who has finished fourth or fifth in the last five global championships, also looked good in winning his heat in 9.97.

The semifinals and final both take place on Sunday evening.

Related stories

Related Topics

Fred Kerley /

Noah Lyles /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Marcell Jacobs /

Ferdinand Omanyala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs Newcastle, Live Score; Premier League 2023: City eke out a 1-0 win over Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamaica’s Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Crouser retains Shot Put title despite blood clot scare
    AFP
  4. Ryan Crouser shatters World Athletics Championship record, Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Sable, triple jumpers fail to reach final; Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Tottenham beats Manchester Utd in Postecoglou’s first home game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Jamaica’s Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Crouser retains Shot Put title despite blood clot scare
    AFP
  3. In-form Sable falters on World Athletics Championships stage, fails to mask anguish
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Shaili Singh fails to qualify for women’s long jump final
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs Newcastle, Live Score; Premier League 2023: City eke out a 1-0 win over Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamaica’s Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Crouser retains Shot Put title despite blood clot scare
    AFP
  4. Ryan Crouser shatters World Athletics Championship record, Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Sable, triple jumpers fail to reach final; Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Tottenham beats Manchester Utd in Postecoglou’s first home game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment