World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 5000m

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in men’s 5000m in the Hungarian capital:
Berihu Aregawi
Aged just 22, Berihu Aregawi made quite a ripple when he clocked 12:40.45 at Lausanne, the fifth-fastest time ever set in the 5000m.
The Ethiopian will look to bring the World Championship title back to his country after Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten won it in Eugene last year.
Aregawi, whose biggest career achievement is the 2021 Diamond League title, will look to establish himself as the best in the business, with a win in Budapest.
Personal Best: 12:40.45s
Season’s Best: 12:40.45s
Joshua Cheptegei
Joshua Cheptegei, the reigning 5000m Olympic champion, will look to catch up with Aregawi after average performances in the Diamond League meetings this season/
The Ugandan, who holds the world record in the event (12:35.36), eyes his first World Championship over this distance.
Personal Best: 12:35.36s
Season’s Best: 12:41.61s
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Reigning world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen hasn’t rUN a 5000m race this year. But the Norwegian has continued his dominance in the other long distance events, setting a world record in the two mile event.
Ingebrigtsen will face an uphill struggle against the in-form African racers, if he intends to retain his title.
Personal Best: 12:48.45s
Season’s Best: ---
Dark Horse - Yomif Kejelcha
Aregawi’s compatriot Yomif Kejelcha has been around for a while. Ever since breaking through the ranks from the junior circuit, which he dominated in the early parts of the last decade, the Ethiopian has been in and among the best long-distance runners in the world.
But a major title has evaded the 26-year-old and he would love to set things right at Budapest, having set his career-best timing earlier this year.
Personal Best: 12:41.73s
Season’s Best: 12:41.73s
World Record - 12:35.36s - Joshua Cheptegei in Monaco in 2020
World Championships Record - 12:52.79s - Eliud Kipchoge in Paris-St-Denis in 2003
Olympic Record - 12:57.82s - Kenenisa Bekele at 2008 Beijing Olympics
World-leading performance in 2023 - 12:40.45s - Berihu Aregawi in Lausanne
