World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 5000m

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in men’s 5000m in the Hungarian capital:

Berihu Aregawi

Aged just 22, Berihu Aregawi made quite a ripple when he clocked 12:40.45 at Lausanne, the fifth-fastest time ever set in the 5000m.

The Ethiopian will look to bring the World Championship title back to his country after Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten won it in Eugene last year.

Aregawi, whose biggest career achievement is the 2021 Diamond League title, will look to establish himself as the best in the business, with a win in Budapest.

Personal Best: 12:40.45s

Season’s Best: 12:40.45s

Joshua Cheptegei

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda competes in the Men’s 5000 metres during the Herculis EBS Monaco 2020 Diamond League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joshua Cheptegei, the reigning 5000m Olympic champion, will look to catch up with Aregawi after average performances in the Diamond League meetings this season/

The Ugandan, who holds the world record in the event (12:35.36), eyes his first World Championship over this distance.

Personal Best: 12:35.36s

Season’s Best: 12:41.61s

Jakob Ingebrigtsen

FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reigning world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen hasn’t rUN a 5000m race this year. But the Norwegian has continued his dominance in the other long distance events, setting a world record in the two mile event.

Ingebrigtsen will face an uphill struggle against the in-form African racers, if he intends to retain his title.

Personal Best: 12:48.45s

Season’s Best: ---

Dark Horse - Yomif Kejelcha

Yomif Kejelcha, of Ethiopia competes in the men’s Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games track and field meet. | Photo Credit: AP

Aregawi’s compatriot Yomif Kejelcha has been around for a while. Ever since breaking through the ranks from the junior circuit, which he dominated in the early parts of the last decade, the Ethiopian has been in and among the best long-distance runners in the world.

But a major title has evaded the 26-year-old and he would love to set things right at Budapest, having set his career-best timing earlier this year.

Personal Best: 12:41.73s

Season’s Best: 12:41.73s