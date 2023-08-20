MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Cheptegei wins third successive 10,000m gold

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei delivered a devastating last lap to win a third successive World Championship 10,000 metres gold on Sunday despite barely competing over 25 laps in the last three years.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 23:00 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, reacts after winning the Men’s 10,000 meters during the World Athletics Championships.
Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, reacts after winning the Men's 10,000 meters during the World Athletics Championships.
Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, reacts after winning the Men’s 10,000 meters during the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei delivered a devastating last lap to win a third successive World Championship 10,000 metres gold on Sunday despite barely competing over 25 laps in the last three years.

The world record holder over 5000m and 10,000m has had an injury-hit year and struggled to hit his top form but, on a hot, humid night in Budapest he broke clear approaching the bell and stamped his authority over the field with a 53-second last lap to come home in 27:51.42.

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Kenya took silver with Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the bronze.

Related Topics

Joshua Cheptegei /

World Athletics Championships 2023

