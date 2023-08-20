World Athletics Championships 2023: Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold

Noah Lyles of the United States won the men’s 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Sunday.

Lyles, who already has two world 200m titles to his name, clocked 9.83sec for the victory.

Botswana’s Letsille Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain followed suite with a time of 9.88 in a photo finish.

Earlier, American Fred Kerley failed to defend his world 100 metres title after he failed to progress from the semifinals.

Italy’s Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran his season’s best of 10.05 but it was nowhere near good enough to progress.