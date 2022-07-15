The World Athletics Championships, which will be held from July 15 to 24 in Oregon, Eugene will witness grandiose and action with athletes round the world aiming to grab the podium finish. However, here are some of the athletes who would miss the worlds.

Peres Jepchirchir will miss the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, due to a right hip injury.

Peres Jepchirchir: This Olympic women’s marathon champion from Kenya will miss the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, due to a right hip injury. She was one of the top names, having won the Boston Marathon in April and the New York marathon last year. The 28-year-old runner defeated teammate Brigid Kosgei and USA’s Molly Seidel to win Olympic gold in Tokyo last year. Her other compatriot Ruth Chepngetich is the defending world champion and has the fastest time this season.

Johannes Vetter, the 2017 world champion, will not be participating in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Johannes Vetter: The two-time medallist Johannes Vetter will not be participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships, confirmed the javelin thrower. “As you probably have noticed, I haven’t shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon,” he wrote on Instagram. He won gold at the 2017 World Championships with his personal best being 97.76 m, a German record.

File Photo of Sam Kendricks.

Sam Kendricks: Double world champion Sam Kendricks will not be able to defend his pole vault title in Eugene, Oregon, as he is yet to recover from knee surgery. The 29-year-old American has not competed since April since his surgery on May 2. Kendricks had to miss out on Tokyo Olympics due to covid-19. The Rio Olympic bronze medallist vaulted to gold with 5.95 in 2017 and repeated the same feat in 2019 with a vault of 5.97 m.

Deanna Price in action. (File Photo)

DeAnna Price: Reigning world women’s hammer throw champion DeAnna Price of the USA tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to miss the worlds. In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old announced that she would not go to Eugene to defend the title she won in 2019 at Doha with a throw of 77.54m. “It was a tough and heart breaking decision, but I felt like it was the right decision for myself both physically and mentally,” Price wrote. Last August, Price had an ankle reconstruction surgery and hip labrum surgery in September but recovered in time to finish fourth at the US Championships last month.

File Photo of Amoj Jacob (186).

Amoj Jacob: Amoj Jacob, India’s fastest quarter-miler this year and the third best Asian this season, has pulled out of the men’s 4 x 400 m relay team after failing to recover from his injury. Jacob, who equalled his personal best of 45.68s while winning the 400m at the recent inter-State Nationals in Chennai, had suffered a hamstring injury in the relay at the same championships later.

Seema Punia in action. (File Photo)

Seema Punia: The Athletics Federation of India withdrew four-time CWG medallist and discus thrower Seema Punia from the World Championships. Seema qualified for the worlds with 63.72m at the Patiala Inter-State Nationals in June 2021. However, her best this year is 55.97m which came at the Bhubaneswar Indian Grand Prix in May. Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, told Sportstar that she and two Indian athletes had withdrawn to prepare better for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.