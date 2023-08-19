MagazineBuy Print

Alcaraz vs Hurkacz; Zverev vs Djokovic, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info

Alcaraz and Djokovic could potentially setup a rematch of Wimbledon 2023 finals if they manage to win their respective semifinal games.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 19:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz in action during Cincinnati Open 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz in action during Cincinnati Open 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz in action during Cincinnati Open 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World’s top two players Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will in action on Saturday at the Cincinnati Open 2023 semifinals where they will be up against Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev respectively.

Alcaraz and Djokovic could potentially setup a rematch of Wimbledon 2023 finals if they manage to win their respective semifinal games.

Both the semifinals will be played at the Centre Court after the women’s matches get completed.

When and where to watch?
The Cincinnati Open semifinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz will be live streamed in India on Sonylive at 12:30 AM IST.

The top seed Alcaraz played a tough game against Max Purcell in the quarterfinals losing the first set 4-6 before winning the next two 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Hurkacz too had some nervy moments in the second set against Alexei Popyrin but eventually came out on top to win the quarterfinal in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

The duo has played against each other twice and Alcaraz on top on both the occasions. Alcaraz met Hurkacz recently in the Canadian Open round of 16 where the 20-year-old defeated the world number 20 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Head-to-head records

Played - 2 | Alcaraz - 2 | Hurkacz - 0

Djokovic vs Zverev

The world number two Djokovic breezed past ninth seed Taylor Fritz 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals and Zverev too had a rather comfortable game against Adrian Mannarino where he beat him 6-2, 6-3.

Djokovic has played against Zverev 11 times and has come out on top seven times.

This will be the first time since Italian Open 2021 semifinal where the duo will face each other, more than two years. The German defeated Djokovic 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Head-to-head records

Played - 11 | Djokovic - 7 | Zverev - 4

