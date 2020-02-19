Thiem through at Rio Open as Sock ends long wait

Dominic Thiem resumed his season with a first-round win at the Rio Open, while Jack Sock finally ended his wait for another victory.

Thiem, last in action in an Australian Open final loss to Novak Djokovic, returned with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory over wildcard Felipe Meligeni Alves on Tuesday.

The 2017 champion of the ATP 500 event played on clay in Brazil, top seed Thiem grabbed two breaks of serve in the deciding set.

Having started 2020 with four losses in five matches, Borna Coric found a victory by overcoming Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

Dusan Lajovic joined Thiem and Coric as the three seeds to win, but two fell in the opening round.

This is Sock's first #ATPTour win since 2018...



...And this is what it means to him pic.twitter.com/Gh9jVVnbng — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 19, 2020

Casper Ruud, coming off a title win at the Argentina Open, went down to qualifier Gianluca Mager 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Guido Pella, the 2016 runner-up, was edged by Thiago Monteiro 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) after just over three hours.

At the Delray Beach Open, Sock claimed his first non-Laver Cup singles win since late 2018.

The American 2017 champion, a wildcard, battled past last year's winner Radu Albot 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), saving a match point in the final set and breaking down in tears following his victory.

Canadian second seed Milos Raonic brushed past lucky loser Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-2 and Reilly Opelka served 20 aces in a 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Ernests Gulbis.

Ugo Humbert, the French sixth seed, battled through, while third seed Taylor Fritz fell to qualifier Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4.