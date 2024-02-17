MagazineBuy Print

Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women edge out Japan to qualify for final

India badminton women’s overcame the Japan hurdle with a thrilling 3-2 win in the semifinal and booked a spot in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia on Saturday.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 12:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand in action.
FILE: India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE: India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

