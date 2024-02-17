India badminton women’s overcame the Japan hurdle with a thrilling 3-2 win in the semifinal and booked a spot in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia on Saturday.
After PV Sindhu lost to Aya Ohori in straight sets on the first game of the day, India bounced back in style to collect a hard-fought victory.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: Jadeja nabs Stokes; England 299/6 vs India
- Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women edge out Japan to qualify for final
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Indrajith scores 150, Vijay Shankar falls for 130; Assam stumbles vs Mumbai
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Duckett sheds Test cricket’s old truisms for lethal efficiency in knock for the ages
- Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation ‘standout’ coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE