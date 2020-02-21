Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out, Ajay Jayaram enters quarters

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third seeded opponent in a women’s singles contest that lasted 45 minutes.

READ | Badminton: Chinese shuttlers expected for India Open, BAI seeks government nod

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semifinals on Saturday.

However, Ajay Jayaram kept India’s flag flying by entering the men’s singles quarterfinals. He defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15.