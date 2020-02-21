Badminton

Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out, Ajay Jayaram enters quarters

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal lost 20-22, 19-21, against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a women’s singles contest that lasted 45 minutes.

PTI
Barcelona 21 February, 2020 22:40 IST
Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters on Friday.

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters on Friday.   -  Getty Images

PTI
Barcelona 21 February, 2020 22:40 IST

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third seeded opponent in a women’s singles contest that lasted 45 minutes.

READ | Badminton: Chinese shuttlers expected for India Open, BAI seeks government nod

Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semifinals on Saturday.

However, Ajay Jayaram kept India’s flag flying by entering the men’s singles quarterfinals. He defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15.

  Dugout videos

 Related