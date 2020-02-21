More Sports Badminton Badminton Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out, Ajay Jayaram enters quarters Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal lost 20-22, 19-21, against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a women’s singles contest that lasted 45 minutes. PTI Barcelona 21 February, 2020 22:40 IST Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters on Friday. - Getty Images PTI Barcelona 21 February, 2020 22:40 IST Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals on Friday.The Olympic medallist from India, seeded fifth here, lost 20-22, 19-21 against her third seeded opponent in a women’s singles contest that lasted 45 minutes.READ | Badminton: Chinese shuttlers expected for India Open, BAI seeks government nod Busanan will play compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong in the semifinals on Saturday.However, Ajay Jayaram kept India’s flag flying by entering the men’s singles quarterfinals. He defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-14, 21-15. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos