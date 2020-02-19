Spain Masters: Saina advances, Prannoy loses

India's Saina Nehwal progressed to the second round of the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters with an easy 21-16, 21-14 win over Germany's Yvonne Li on Wednesday. She took just 35 minutes to emerge victorious against the German.

H.S. Prannoy, however, was ousted from the BWF Tour Super 300 tournament with a 18-21, 15-21 loss to Malaysia's Daren Liew in 40 minutes. It was another disappointing first-round exit for Parupalli Kashyap, who conceded the match to World No. 48 Ygor Coelho 21-9, 18-21, 12-14 due to injury.

Earlier in the day, India's mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy defeated Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 21-16, 21-17 to advance to the second round.