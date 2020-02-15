More Sports Badminton Badminton Bengaluru Raptors owner hopeful of host matches at home next year This year, matches that were scheduled to be held in Bengaluru were shifted to Hyderabad due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 15 February, 2020 00:28 IST Bengaluru Raptors team celebrates after retaining the Premier Badminton League title. - Nagara Gopal Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 15 February, 2020 00:28 IST Prashanth Reddy, the owner of Premier Badminton League champion team Bengaluru Raptors, stated that efforts will be made to host the home leg of next edition’s matches in Bengaluru. This year, matches that were scheduled to be held in Bengaluru were shifted to Hyderabad due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.READ | PBL FINAL: Bengaluru Raptors wins back-to-back titles after beating North Eastern Warriors “We don't have any support from the State government. If they don't support badminton in a city like Bengaluru, it’s a shame. At one point, we were thinking of changing the name and moving to a second-tier city like Mysuru. We're going to try to host it in Bengaluru next year. If it doesn't work, we might have to make a serious decision,” Prashanth said, at a felicitation function for the team at Karnataka Badminton Association here on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos