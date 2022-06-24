Badminton

Big Bash Junior Badminton League to kickstart from July 1st

The Big Bash Junior Badminton league is all set to happen at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai from July 1st.

24 June, 2022 11:28 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This state-wide competition will include eight teams totaling 88 players, with the league stage including 30 matches.   -  GETTY IMAGES

India' first junior badminton tournament, the Big Bash Junior league is all set to commence at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai from July 1st.

This state-wide competition will include eight teams totaling 88 players, with the league stage including 30 matches.

The semifinals and the finals are scheduled to be held on July 3rd.

Event Details 

Date of the Event : July 1 to 3 2022

Venue of the Event : Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Event Category 

U15 GIRLS SINGLES

U17 BOYS SINGLES

U17 MIXED DOUBLES

U19 MIXED DOUBLES 

U19 BOYS DOUBLES 

