Badminton Badminton Big Bash Junior Badminton League to kickstart from July 1st The Big Bash Junior Badminton league is all set to happen at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai from July 1st. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2022 11:28 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This state-wide competition will include eight teams totaling 88 players, with the league stage including 30 matches. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 June, 2022 11:28 IST India' first junior badminton tournament, the Big Bash Junior league is all set to commence at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai from July 1st. This state-wide competition will include eight teams totaling 88 players, with the league stage including 30 matches. The semifinals and the finals are scheduled to be held on July 3rd. Event Details Date of the Event : July 1 to 3 2022Venue of the Event : Nehru Indoor Stadium, ChennaiEvent Category U15 GIRLS SINGLESU17 BOYS SINGLESU17 MIXED DOUBLESU19 MIXED DOUBLES U19 BOYS DOUBLES Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :