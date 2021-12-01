BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu registers facile win in opening game

Top Indian shuttler P V Sindhu registered a straight-game victory to make an impressive start to her women's singles campaign at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, saw off Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a lop-sided Group A contest. The reigning world champion, the only Indian to win the year-ending tournament in 2018, will meet Germany's Yvonne Li next.

Sindhu looked in great control as she opened up a 5-2 lead and though Line made it 7-6, the Indian quickly reeled off 10 straight points to march to 16-8 and seal the opening game comfortably.

After the change of sides, Line put up a slightly better show as she led briefly at 4-2 before Sindhu grabbed a slender 11-10 advantage at the interval. After resumption, Sindhu zoomed to 17-13, and soon, shut the door on her opponent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth secured a straight-game win over France's Toma Junior Popov and will next face Thailand's three-time junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy, however, lost 14-21, 18-21 to second-seeded Japanese combination of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in their opening group B match.