Chetan Anand gears up to give back to badminton

Former World No. 10 and one of the finest shuttlers ever from India, B. Chetan Anand, is willing to take up the job of chief national coach (juniors or seniors), if given the opportunity.

The 41-year-old Chetan, former four-time national champion, said by virtue of being with the ABC teams last year, he was quite familiar with some of the core players, especially the young talent.

“I feel I was able to make some minor corrections in the techniques of some of these players which proved to be very helpful to them and also I am glad that quite a few of them continue to be in touch seeking suggestions,” Chetan said in a chat with Sportstar.

“Well, having started my own full-fledged, international standard Chetan Anand Badminton Academy in Miyapur (Hyderabad) three years ago and into coaching the young talent, I am quite familiar with the nuances of the job,” said Chetan, who is incidentally on the BAI coaches panel.

The three-time SAF Games champion felt badminton had reached a new high in the last decade but it is also imperative to carry forward the momentum and unearth fresh talent.

Commenting on the on-going BAI selection trials in Delhi for the Commonwealth, Asian Games and the Thomas and Uber Cups, he felt that though most of the guidelines were pretty transparent, it would have been better if they had stuck to the guiding principle of giving direct only to those who are ranked in the top 15. “They should not have made any exceptions,” he felt.

“Yes, it is surprising that quite a few players who were really consistent in the recent past missed these selections,” the former Commonwealth Games medallist said.

Interestingly, Chetan had one of his long-standing dreams fulfilled two days ago when he got a pic with his idol and badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

“Though I met him quite a few times, I never had a pic with him for posterity. For us, he is the God of Indian badminton who achieved so much that many of us could only dream off,” was Chetan’s unabashed admiration for the great shuttler from Bengaluru whom he would be inviting soon to his Academy.

“I am waiting for the right opportunity to invite Prakash Sir to my Academy and it would be one of the most unforgettable moments for me if it materialises,” Chetan said.