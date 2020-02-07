Coronavirus: Indian women's team withdraws from Badminton Asian championship after outbreak

Indian women's team has withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian championship starting from February 11 to 16 in Manila (Philippines) following concerns expressed by the parents, according to a BAI media release.

“Unforeseen health hazard apprehension due to the Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the withdrawal of the women’s team. Badminton Association of India (BAI) had reached out to the concerned authorities in Badminton Asia (BA) for assurances regarding the current situation and necessary health advisory and precautionary measures are taken," it is said.

The women’s team was supposed to be led by young shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod after Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu decided to give the event a miss.

"After receiving complete assurances from BA, BAI had discussed the same with the Indian Squad, the men’s team agreed to travel and confirmed their participation, however, the women’s team was withdrawn owing to concerns shown by parents and players. The Men’s team will be leaving for Manila on February 9 midnight,” said BAI general Secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania.

The Indian men’s team, which won the bronze medal in Hyderabad in 2016, will be spearheaded by Sai Praneeth with former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen in the squad.