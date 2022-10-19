Badminton

Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen beats Anthony Ginting in straight games, advances to Round of 16

The world no. 8 Indian shuttler beat Indonesia’s Ginting 21-16, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 19:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen returns a shot against Chou Tien-Chen in the men's singles quarterfinal in the Indonesia Masters at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 10 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen returns a shot against Chou Tien-Chen in the men’s singles quarterfinal in the Indonesia Masters at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 10 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Lakshya Sen on Wednesday started his campaign in the Denmark Open Super 750 with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in a Round of 32 clash in Odense.

The Indian shuttler, who recently attained his career-high ranking of eight, beat Ginting 21-16, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

With this win, Lakshya extended his head-to-head record over Ginting 3-0.

In the second round, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist will face the winner of the clash between H.S. Prannoy and Zhao Jun Peng.

