Denmark Open: Lakshya Sen beats Anthony Ginting in straight games, advances to Round of 16

Lakshya Sen on Wednesday started his campaign in the Denmark Open Super 750 with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in a Round of 32 clash in Odense.

The Indian shuttler, who recently attained his career-high ranking of eight, beat Ginting 21-16, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

With this win, Lakshya extended his head-to-head record over Ginting 3-0.

In the second round, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist will face the winner of the clash between H.S. Prannoy and Zhao Jun Peng.