Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag duo through to second round

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea to enter the second round of the Denmark Open on Wednesday.

The Indian duo seeded seventh in the tournament thrashed the unseeded Korean pair 21-15, 21-19 in just 44 minutes.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, H. S Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will be seen in action.

Earlier, former champion Kidambi Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 to progress to the second round. While, Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the next round after beating Denmark's Alexandra Boje and Amalie Magelund 21-15, 21-15 in their women's doubles opener.