Gopichand set to become BAI General Secretary

P. Gopi Chand, India’s chief National badminton coach, is all set tobecome the general-secretary of the Badminton Association of India.

"BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma has backed Gopi Chand's move. The nomination will be filed on Thursday. In all probability, Gopi Chand will be elected unanimously as we don't expect anybody to challenge him," a senior BAI official informed The Hindu on Wednesday.

The official also informed that Ankamma Choudary, secretary, AP Badminton Association, will file his nomination for the post of joint secretary, Arun Lakhani, president, Maharashtra Badminton Association, for treasurer and Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, president, TN Badminton Association, for vice-president.

“All of them are likely to be elected unopposed,” added the official.