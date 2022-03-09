More Sports Badminton Badminton Gopichand set to become BAI General Secretary India’s chief national badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, is all set to become the General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India. V V SUBRAHMANYAM HYDERABAD 09 March, 2022 23:15 IST Gopichand guided Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to bronze and silver medals at the Olympics. (File Photo) - THE HINDU V V SUBRAHMANYAM HYDERABAD 09 March, 2022 23:15 IST P. Gopi Chand, India’s chief National badminton coach, is all set tobecome the general-secretary of the Badminton Association of India."BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma has backed Gopi Chand's move. The nomination will be filed on Thursday. In all probability, Gopi Chand will be elected unanimously as we don't expect anybody to challenge him," a senior BAI official informed The Hindu on Wednesday.ALSO READ | German Open: Ishaan-Sai Pratheek pair advances but other Indians lose The official also informed that Ankamma Choudary, secretary, AP Badminton Association, will file his nomination for the post of joint secretary, Arun Lakhani, president, Maharashtra Badminton Association, for treasurer and Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, president, TN Badminton Association, for vice-president. “All of them are likely to be elected unopposed,” added the official. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :