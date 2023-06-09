Magazine

Indian badminton squad announced for Asia Junior Championships

Tara Shah has demonstrated exceptional prowess in the girls’ singles section, capturing attention with her skilful play and determination.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 18:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
infoIcon

Representative Image: The continental championship will take place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7-16.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday announced the country’s squad for the upcoming Asia Junior Championships in Indonesia, with Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty being the standout players.

The continental championship will take place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7-16.

Tara Shah has demonstrated exceptional prowess in the girls' singles section, capturing attention with her skilful play and determination.

Currently ranked seventh in the girls’ singles category in the BWF (Badminton World Federation) rankings, Tara Shah is now a force to be reckoned with.

Ayush Shetty also secured his spot in the boys’ singles category. With the current world ranking of 20 in men’s singles in the BWF rankings and an impressive second position in the BAI chart, Ayush brings a wealth of experience to the team.

Lakshya Sharma and Rakshitha Sree S also proved their mettle during the trials, securing the first position in the boys’ singles and girls’ singles categories, respectively. They will be looking to be among the medallists at the prestigious tournament.

Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer showed impressive teamwork and coordination to secure the top spot in the boys’ doubles category. Whereas, in the girls’ doubles section, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma displayed their synchronized movements, effective communication, and strategic game plan, which assured them of the first position.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma stood first in the mixed doubles category and booked their ticket for the championships. Their excellent understanding of each other’s game, quick reflexes, and precise shot placements make them a formidable pair.

The team comprises athletes who have performed remarkably during the final selection trials which were held at Karnal Singh Railway Stadium here from June 4-7.

These players will represent India in various categories, including boys’ singles, girls’ singles, boys’ doubles, girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles.

BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said, “The players fought hard during the trials to earn their place in the team. The Asia Junior Badminton Championships provide a platform for young players to display their talent, compete at an international level, and gain invaluable experience.” He added, “We will be calling the selected players for a two-week junior national camp from 22nd June to 4th July 2023. The camp will help the players to prepare well for the championships as well as it will strengthen the team bonding which is very crucial for the success in team events like this.”

