Singapore Open: Priyanshu Rajawat, Arjun-Dhruv make 2nd round exit

Published : Jun 08, 2023 11:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Priyanshu Rajawat in men’s singles and M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in men’s doubles bowed out of the Singapore Open Super 750 at the Singapore Indoor Arena on Thursday.

The world no. 37 Priyanshu lost his Round of 16 match to Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-17, 21-16 in 47 minutes. Naraoka defeated H.S. Prannoy in the first round. Arjun-Dhruv, meanwhile, suffered a narrow defeat to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-19 in 41 minutes.

Also Read | Padel should be a big hit in days to come: P Gopichand

Later today, Kidambi Srikanth will play Chia Hao Lee in the pre-quarterfinal.

Earlier, India’s star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu in women’s singles, H.S. Prannoy in men’s singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles made a first-round exit.