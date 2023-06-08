Magazine

Singapore Open: Priyanshu Rajawat, Arjun-Dhruv make 2nd round exit

The world no. 37 Priyanshu lost his Round of 16 match to Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-17, 21-16 in 47 minutes. Arjun-Dhruv suffered a narrow defeat to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-19 in 41 minutes.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 11:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Priyanshu Rajawat in men’s singles and M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in men’s doubles bowed out of the Singapore Open Super 750 at the Singapore Indoor Arena on Thursday.

The world no. 37 Priyanshu lost his Round of 16 match to Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-17, 21-16 in 47 minutes. Naraoka defeated H.S. Prannoy in the first round. Arjun-Dhruv, meanwhile, suffered a narrow defeat to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-19 in 41 minutes.

Also Read | Padel should be a big hit in days to come: P Gopichand

Later today, Kidambi Srikanth will play Chia Hao Lee in the pre-quarterfinal.

Earlier, India’s star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu in women’s singles, H.S. Prannoy in men’s singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles made a first-round exit.

Related Topics

Priyanshu Rajawat /

Kodai Naraoka /

Singapore Open

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

