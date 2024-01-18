India Open 2024: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag through to quarters

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han 21-14, 21-15 to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinal of India Open 2024 on Thursday.
In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, HS Prannoy defeated fellow compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in a thrilling three game match 20-22, 21-14, 21-14.
More to follow...
