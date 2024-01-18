MagazineBuy Print

India Open 2024: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag through to quarters

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinal of India Open 2024 on Thursday.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 19:19 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
