Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal

Published : Jun 15, 2023 10:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

India’s P V Sindhu continued her bad run against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, losing 18-21, 16-21 in the pre-quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open

The Indian continued her bad run against Tai Tzu Ying making it a 5-19 head to head favouring the latter, who finished the match in just 39 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian had got the better of Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung as she completed a 21-19, 21-15 win in the opening round. The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu twice this year.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen 21-17, 22-20 to enter the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In a match that lasted for 45 minutes, Srikanth dominated the proceedings with Sen attempting a come back in the second game 20-20 but failed to make it through at the end.

The win ensured Srikanth’s dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0.

Srikanth will next face Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19, 21-14 in another second round match.

Indonesia Open is the year’s third and final Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, at the Istora Senayan sports complex in Jakarta.

Other Indians in action today include H S Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag and Priyanshu Rajawat.