Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal

India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen to enter the Indonesia Open quarterfinal on Thursday.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 10:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
P V. Sindhu of India in action.
P V. Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

P V. Sindhu of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s P V Sindhu continued her bad run against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, losing 18-21, 16-21 in the pre-quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open

The Indian continued her bad run against Tai Tzu Ying making it a 5-19 head to head favouring the latter, who finished the match in just 39 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian had got the better of Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung as she completed a 21-19, 21-15 win in the opening round. The Indonesian had beaten Sindhu twice this year.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen 21-17, 22-20 to enter the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In a match that lasted for 45 minutes, Srikanth dominated the proceedings with Sen attempting a come back in the second game 20-20 but failed to make it through at the end.

The win ensured Srikanth’s dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0.

Srikanth will next face Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19, 21-14 in another second round match.

Indonesia Open is the year’s third and final Super 1000 event on the BWF World Tour, at the Istora Senayan sports complex in Jakarta.

Other Indians in action today include H S Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag and Priyanshu Rajawat.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Lakshya Sen /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Priyanshu Rajawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal Highlights: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying yet again
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Golfers Fowler, Spieth and Thomas looking to invest in Leeds
    Reuters
  5. With Asian Cup, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ahead, Jhingan taking one game at a time in Intercontinental Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal Highlights: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying yet again
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen crushes Lee Zii Jia in straight games, sets up pre-quarterfinal clash with Srikanth
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sikki-Rohan pair sets eyes on Paris Olympics qualification, ready for Nantes challenge
    V. S. Aravind
  5. Indonesia Open: Prannoy, Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag reach second round; Treesa-Gayatri knocked out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia Open 2023: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in pre-quarters; Srikanth defeats Lakshya, through to quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indonesia Open 2023, pre-quarterfinal Highlights: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying yet again
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Golfers Fowler, Spieth and Thomas looking to invest in Leeds
    Reuters
  5. With Asian Cup, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ahead, Jhingan taking one game at a time in Intercontinental Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment