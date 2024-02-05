MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iran Fajr International Challenge: Sathish-Aadya wins mixed title, Sai-Krishna pair claims men’s crown

Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 11:43 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday.
Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath won the mixed doubles title at the 32nd Iran Fajr International Challenge after beating fellow Indians B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy in the final in Yazd, Iran.

Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Sometimes losing is better

K Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garage claimed the men’s title after defeating the Mexican pair of Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya 21-18, 21-19 in the final on Sunday.

In men’s singles, Sathish lost 17-21, 18-21 to Hong Kong’s Nguyen Hai Dang in the final, while fourth seed Tasnim Mir went down 14-21, 12-21 to Hong Kong’s Sin Yan Happy Lo in women’s singles.

Related stories

Related Topics

B Sumeeth Reddy /

N. Sikki Reddy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iran Fajr International Challenge: Sathish-Aadya wins mixed title, Sai-Krishna pair claims men’s crown
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England 194/6 at Lunch; Crawley, Bairstow fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fitnesswise: Balancing act, the art of load management
    Ramji Srinivasan
  5. Viswanathan Anand: Sportstar Aces Awards a fossil record of Indian sports
    Viswanathan Anand
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Iran Fajr International Challenge: Sathish-Aadya wins mixed title, Sai-Krishna pair claims men’s crown
    PTI
  2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Sometimes losing is better
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ashmita loses in semifinals of Thailand Masters
    PTI
  4. Indian shuttler Arati Patil qualifies for Para Badminton World Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Thailand Masters 2024: Ashmita Chaliha reaches semifinals; Mithun Manjunath, Treesa-Gayatri pair bow out
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Iran Fajr International Challenge: Sathish-Aadya wins mixed title, Sai-Krishna pair claims men’s crown
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England 194/6 at Lunch; Crawley, Bairstow fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fitnesswise: Balancing act, the art of load management
    Ramji Srinivasan
  5. Viswanathan Anand: Sportstar Aces Awards a fossil record of Indian sports
    Viswanathan Anand
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment