Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship

Among the renowned names competing in the event are Tokyo Paralympics gold medallists Pramod Bhagat from Odisha and Krishna Nagar from Rajasthan.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 18:27 IST , Jamshedpur - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Para athlete Rupa Devi during the National Para Badminton Championship 2022-23.
Para athlete Rupa Devi during the National Para Badminton Championship 2022-23. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Para athlete Rupa Devi during the National Para Badminton Championship 2022-23. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 300 para athletes from across India will compete in the four-day National Para Badminton Championship, commencing here on March 19.

Among the renowned names competing in the event are Tokyo Paralympics gold medallists Pramod Bhagat from Odisha and Krishna Nagar from Rajasthan.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas L Yathiraj is also likely to take part in the competition.

The former District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal in the World Championship held in Thailand last year.

The event will feature competitions in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The event is being jointly organised by the Badminton Association of India and Tata Steel.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
