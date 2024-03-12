Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship

Over 300 para athletes from across India will compete in the four-day National Para Badminton Championship, commencing here on March 19.
Among the renowned names competing in the event are Tokyo Paralympics gold medallists Pramod Bhagat from Odisha and Krishna Nagar from Rajasthan.
Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas L Yathiraj is also likely to take part in the competition.
All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
The former District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal in the World Championship held in Thailand last year.
The event will feature competitions in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
The event is being jointly organised by the Badminton Association of India and Tata Steel.
