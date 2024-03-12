MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires

All England Championship: World No. 11 Sindhu, a former world champion, won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 18:06 IST , Birmingham - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women’s singles competition at the All England Championships after her German opponent Yvonne Li retired following the completion of the first game here on Tuesday.

World No. 11 Sindhu, a former world champion, won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad will next face top seed Korean An Se Young, who has proved her nemesis, having defeated her all six times they have crossed paths in international badminton.

ALSO READ | Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship

In fact, only once has Sindhu managed to take a game away from the world No. 1 Korean when they met last time at the Asia Championships in Dubai last year.

An Se Young, who is recovering from a right knee injury, secured her second title of the season at the French Open last Sunday.

Sindhu and Li seemed to have an initial battle when they were 4-4 but the Indian soon pulled away to grab a 11-7 lead at the break. She extended the advantage without much ado.

Eventually, a flick serve was dumped into the net by Li as Sindhu grabbed 11 game points and converted when the German went long.

Related Topics

P V Sindhu /

All England Championship /

An-Se-young

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
  2. Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship
    PTI
  3. Former F1 chief Ecclestone says Massa is right to sue in English court
    Reuters
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM, RCB aims to secure playoffs berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship
    PTI
  2. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
  3. All England C’ships: In-form duo of Satwik and Chirag at forefront as Indians chase glory
    PTI
  4. Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  5. French Open 2024 men’s doubles Final HIGHLIGHTS: Satwik-Chirag duo wins second title, defeats Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Yang
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All England Championship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires
    PTI
  2. Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship
    PTI
  3. Former F1 chief Ecclestone says Massa is right to sue in English court
    Reuters
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Live Score Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM, RCB aims to secure playoffs berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment