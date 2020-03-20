P.V. Sindhu on coronavirus: Stay clean, stay safe, wear mask

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu is in self-isolation along with her father, P.V. Ramana, after returning from the recent All England championship where she lost in the quarterfinal.

And, apparently, Sindhu is going through a first-time experience of such a long break in her career. Taking time off, the 24-year-old Rio Olympics silver medallist shared her thoughts with Sportstar.

As a message to her fans, she said, "Stay clean and safe. Take every possible step to ensure not only your safety but also of your fellow citizens by not coming out of your home. Do remember the gravity of the situation and spend the next few weeks accordingly, strictly following all the guidelines,” Sindhu advised.

READ| BWF cancels five more tournaments amid COVID-19 pandemic

And, her father Ramana, who is also in self-isolation with Sindhu, recalled that there was a suggestion to concede the second round match in the recent All England championship and fly back because of the virus threat. “Then, Sindhu spoke to the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijju who felt that by taking all the needed precautions she could continue playing if she feels safe. And, she went on to play before losing in quarterfinal,” he revealed. “I also find fault in blaming the BWF for going ahead with All England saying that the issues should have been raised before going to take part in that event,” he stressed.

Appreciating the efforts of the central and the state governments towards preventing the spread of Coronavirus, she said, "We all appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message the other night about Janata Curfew on March 22. It is good. These are the times when collective efforts are needed across the country. I am glad that everyone concerned is really working hard to eradicate this menace."

“I feel Janata Curfew is in the interest of all the public. We have to be very safe and help others in the process to take all precautionary measures. This is not a normal situation. An extraordinary crisis demanding extraordinary sacrifices too. I deem it as our responsibility to wear masks, sanitise properly and convey the right message to one and all," said the champion shuttler.