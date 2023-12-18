Jwala Gutta: We didn’t start the Academy only for badminton

One of India’s finest ever women’s doubles badminton players, G. Jwala, who started the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence at the Sujatha School (Moinabad) near here about three years ago, has decided to branch out to different sporting disciplines with women’s cricket being the first major initiative in this regard.

“Yes, if you have noticed, we didn’t start the Academy as only a badminton academy. It is a centre for excellence where we strive to groom young talent in different age groups (boys and girls) and nurture them into performing champions,” Jwala said after the Academy formally launched a women’s cricket development programme here on Monday.

“There is so much potential and interest in women’s cricket too and we intend to provide the best of infrastructure and coaching by way of having international coaches for the same,” she said.

“Since ours is a residential Academy with a school on the campus, thanks to Sujatha School, the young talent will be trained by professional coaches. There is no age restriction as such, and we also look at taking some of those who already have some grade of cricket too,” Jwala said.

“Yes, given the very encouraging response to badminton with the State Governments of Punjab and Tamil Nadu also sending big squads of badminton players for a long training programme at our Academy, we are hopeful of women’s cricket getting a major fillip,” she said.

Detailing the actual women’s cricket programme, Jwala said that the registrations would be open straight away and full-fledged year-long sessions coinciding with the Academic years would commence from March-April, Jwala said.

“Having struggled myself in the formative stages of my career, I know what exactly a young talent needs to dream big and achieve the goals,” said the former World championship medallist.

For his part, Uday Singh, Director of Sujatha School, said they were pleased to start the After School Academic Activity Programme (ASAAP) in association with Jwala and hoped this initiative would be a huge success too like in badminton.

Gutta Kranti, Director of Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence, said initially, the admissions would be on a first-come, first-serve basis. “We have plans to start shooting and tennis centres also,” he said.