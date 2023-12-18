MagazineBuy Print

Manasi-Murugesan pair wins women’s doubles gold, Bhagat secures 2 silver medals at Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International

Manasi and Murugesan, ranked second in World Para-Badminton, outwitted the Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah 15-21, 21-14, 21-6 to secure the gold in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 15:57 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Manasi Joshi.
FILE PHOTO: Manasi Joshi. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manasi Joshi. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri/THE HINDU

Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan emerged champions in women’s doubles, while Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat signed off with two silver medals at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023.

The event was held in UAE from December 11 to December 17.

Manasi and Murugesan, ranked second in World Para-Badminton, outwitted the Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah 15-21, 21-14, 21-6 to secure the gold in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Bhagat, also a Para Asian gold medallist, went down 17-21, 18-21 to England’s Daniel Bethell in the SL3 final to finish second best.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila 14-21, 11-21 in the final.

Team India also secured bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3 and SU5 with Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan.

In the men’s SL 4 category, Tokyo silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj secured silver, while Sukant Kadam and Tarun won bronze medals. In the women’s singles ( SL4) Palak Kohli bagged a bronze.

In men’s doubles Sl 3- SL4 category, Manoj Sarkar and his Korean partner Cho Nadan secured silver, while Kumar Nitesh and Tarun secured bronze.

Related Topics

Pramod Bhagat /

Mansi Joshi /

Thulasimathi Murugesan

