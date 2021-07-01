BAI recommends K. Srikanth, Sai Praneeth's name for Khel Ratna Award

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended the names of K. Srikanth and Sai Praneeth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. For the Arjuna Award, BAI has nominated H. S. Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, and Sameer Verma.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations or applications from the eligible sportspersons or coaches or entities or universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year.