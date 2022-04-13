Kashyap: Saina deserved better deal, will win medals at highest level

India’s star shuttler Saina Nehwal is still one of the strongest contenders for a medal in the major events including Commonwealth Games (CWG) and the Asian Games, said Parupalli Kashyap, Saina’s husband and occasional travelling coach for her.

“Definitely, she is targeting qualification for the next Paris Olympics,” he said.

“It is disappointing that a wrong impression is being given about her decision to not take part in the selection trials from April 15 to 20 for the CWG, Asiad, Thomas and Uber Cups. She felt she needed at least four weeks time to prepare after the recent European tour to return to the competitive circuit and she is very keen to avoid any injury scare,” explained Kashyap in a chat with Sportstar.

RELATED | Saina Nehwal decides to skip selection trials for CWG, Asian Games

“It is sad that though she has written to the BAI (Badminton Association of India) on April 1, immediately after the selection trials schedule was announced, she is yet to get any response from anyone,” Kashyap said.

“No one bothered even to talk to her. Certainly, not the way to treat someone like Saina, who deserved a better deal,” he added.

“Importantly, there seems to be no one reviewing the performances or else they would not have missed the way she has been playing this year. I repeat it is only a question of time before she starts winning medals at the highest level,” he said.

“Anyone who has seen the way Saina has played in this year’s All England championship would vouch that it is only a question of time before she starts winning medals,” he said.

“Unfortunately, she is managing the training sessions on her own. After all the struggle in 2021, I am sure Saina is on the way to regain her wonted form at the highest level,” Kashyap said.

On the selection trials, the former Commonwealth Games gold medallist felt perplexed about the whole schedule of the trials given the fact that all major international and national tournaments are being held in the circuit.

"Where is the need for the trials and so many players being called for them when almost everyone is taking part in all the important events,” he asked.