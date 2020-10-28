Lakshya Sen pulls out of SaarLorLux Open as coach tests positive for COVID-19

Defending champion Lakshya Sen was forced to pull put of the SaarLorLux Open in Germany after his coach DK Sen tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indian shuttler had arrived in Saarbrucken on October 25 along with his coach and physiotherapist. The trio were advised to travel to Frankfurt for COVID-19 tests.

They received the test results on October 27, which said Lakshya and his physio tested negative but his coach had tested positive.

Lakshya and his coach have now requested for another COVID-19 test in order to determine their return date to India.

The 19-year-old's participation in the SaarLorLux Open, the Denmark Open and the15-day training at Peter Gade Academy was funded by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.