Badminton Badminton Lakshya Sen pulls out of SaarLorLux Open as coach tests positive for COVID-19 Defending champion Lakshya Sen pulled out of the SaarLorLux Open in Germany after his coach DK Sen tested positive for COVID-19. Team Sportstar 28 October, 2020 21:05 IST Lakshya Sen and his coach have now requested for another COVID-19 test in order to determine their return date to India. - RITU RAJ KONWAR Team Sportstar 28 October, 2020 21:05 IST Defending champion Lakshya Sen was forced to pull put of the SaarLorLux Open in Germany after his coach DK Sen tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian shuttler had arrived in Saarbrucken on October 25 along with his coach and physiotherapist. The trio were advised to travel to Frankfurt for COVID-19 tests. They received the test results on October 27, which said Lakshya and his physio tested negative but his coach had tested positive. RELATED| P. V. Sindhu goes to UK for fitness training Lakshya and his coach have now requested for another COVID-19 test in order to determine their return date to India.The 19-year-old's participation in the SaarLorLux Open, the Denmark Open and the15-day training at Peter Gade Academy was funded by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.