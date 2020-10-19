P. V. Sindhu goes to UK for fitness training

World champion P.V. Sindhu is in the United Kingdom to work on her recovery and nutrition during the coronavirus-induced break that has seen a majority of BWF major events being cancelled this year.

The 25-year-old travelled alone to England last week and is being monitored by a team of experts including Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

Sindhu, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has informed the Badminton Association of India about her plans before leaving for this programme, which is expected to go on for another fortnight.

She had initially chosen to skip the Uber Cup last month but later decided to take part, before the event was cancelled.

The BWF later announced that the Asian leg of the BWF World Tour was postponed to January 2021 for logistical reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.